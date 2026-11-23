No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo defeated top-seeded Stanford 10-7 on Sunday at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center to capture the program’s seventh Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) championship.
The victory marks UCLA’s first conference title since 2021 and officially ends crosstown rival USC’s four-year reign atop the league.
A back-and-forth first half
Entering the title match, Stanford held a 2-1 advantage in the regular-season series against the Bruins. UCLA jumped out to an early lead by scoring the game’s first five goals, controlling the pace with sharp ball movement and disciplined defense.
However, the Cardinal refused to fold under pressure. Stanford mounted an impressive comeback before the break, rattling off five unanswered goals of their own to knot the score at 5-5 heading into halftime.
Second-half defensive lockout
After the break, UCLA head coach Adam Wright’s squad regrouped and leaned on its defensive identity. Fifth-year goalkeeper Griffen Price – facing his former team – anchored the Bruins in the cage, recording seven crucial saves and holding Stanford’s high-powered offense to just a 27 percent shooting clip.
Senior utility Ben Liechty and senior attacker Wade Sherlock each added key goals in the second half to help UCLA pull away and secure the three-goal victory.
Eyes on the national title
With the MPSF crown secured, the Bruins turn their attention toward the upcoming NCAA Championship.
Coach Wright noted after the game that while the journey to the conference title required immense effort, the team has ten days to sharpen its execution before competing on the national stage.