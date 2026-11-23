King Charles III has a special post-Christmas treat for the royal fans.
His Majesty has joined forces with Sir Idris Elba for an initiative close to his heart.
On Monday, November 23rd, the British Royal Family released the first glimpse of King Charles's upcoming documentary, The Trust, with the British actor and DJ.
To celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust, the 78-year-old British monarch has documented his achievements and journey over the years, helping the lives of young people in the United Kingdom.
Now, to mark his charity foundation's silver jubilee, Prince William and Prince Harry's cancer-stricken father has teamed up with Sir Idris Elba, whose life was also transformed through The King's Trust, to raise awareness for his Trust.
King Charles' new documentary
The new teaser opened with Idris, now serving as goodwill ambassador for The King's Trust, heard saying, "There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way from this."
"Can't exactly remember how it all came together, but I do know this guy, the King, helped shape it. The King's Trust is where it all begins," Idris narrated in the emotional recall of his impressive journey.
The new documentary also features a heartfelt conversation between Idris and Charles, in which the monarch revealed that he was only 16 years old when he began his career as a philanthropist, and The Prince’s Trust was his initiative.
Notably, the Trust, which garnered 236K views on Instagram in an hour, will be released on December 26, the day after Christmas Day.
Kate Middleton's new documentary 'Heal'
Well, the royal documentaries are in order to premiere globally as before King Charles, Kate Middleton also released the trailer for her BBC documentary, Heal, in which she detailed her cancer journey and how she "healed" throughout her illness.
The new documentary also features her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
Both King Charles and Kate Middleton announced their cancer diagnosis in early 2024.