Princess Charlene of Monaco, accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock, attended the jersey presentation ceremony for Monaco Impis and Monaco Umusa yesterday evening.
Both teams have secured places at the LIT Florida International 7s, scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay, USA, on November 28.
The event was hosted in the elegant White Salon of the Monte-Carlo Casino, bringing together players, coaches, team staff and sponsors ahead of the upcoming competition.
After delivering impressive performances at the LIT7s in London last July, the two teams are now preparing for a new milestone as they get ready to compete on American soil for the first time.
Monaco Impis will head into the tournament with an impressive record behind them.
The official Instagram account of the Monacon Royal family shared adorable photos of the sister-brother duo.
The team previously secured two international titles in 2023, winning the Melrose Sevens in Scotland and the Emirates Dubai 7s.
Meanwhile, Monaco Umusa will be looking to build on their recent success as reigning champions of the Emirates Dubai 7s Women's International Open, a title they claimed in November 2025.
Established in 2017 through Princess Charlene's initiative, the teams are led by Gareth Wittstock and feature players from the Monegasque Rugby Federation, AS Monaco Rugby and the international rugby community.
Beyond the competition, the teams are also set to visit Pelicans Rugby School in Saint Petersburg.
The visit will give them an opportunity to share their knowledge and experience with young aspiring players while promoting the values of rugby.
The initiative is part of the 'Sport and Education' programme supported by the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco.