Senior Royal commentator Tom Skyes is on the verge of getting sued by Kensington Palace over shocking claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal titles.
As reported by The Mail on Sunday, November 22, in his upcoming book, The Dukes of Hazard: Harry, Andrew and Edward VIII, Tom has claimed that Prince William is believed to be planning a restructuring of the monarchy once he becomes the King to ensure a strict boundary between working royals and non-working royals.
His claims suggested that several members will be stripped of their royal titles under William’s reign including his own children and estranged brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Although, Kensington Palace hasn’t directly addressed the claims made by Royal author, an insider has reportedly denied the idea of such reforms while clarifying the allegations were made on “no factual basis”.
Despite indirect rejection of the claims from William’s office, Tom Skyes has reportedly refused to back down and in fact challenging that William could settle the matter by explicitly guaranteeing that Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would retain their royal titles.