Despite the escalating cold war with Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly chose to celebrate in life.
After the Prince of Wales made the most “reckless” move against his estranged brother and his family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a "delightful" update.
Over the weekend, Harry’s one of his best friends, Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina, celebrated the engagement of their eldest son, Hilario.
The 26-year-old will tie the knot with estate agent Nicole Cardona, as they announced the happy news on their Instagram account.
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry's close connection
Harry has been close with the Argentine polo player since 2007, a year after the Duke set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso in response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho.
King Charles III and Princess Diana’s youngest son also revealed his romance with Meghan Markle to Nacho Figueras, when he began dating the former American actress.
Prince William to strip Prince Harry's royal titles
This update came after a report suggested that Prince William may have stripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.
The estrangement between Prince William and Prince Harry could culminate in the future king stripping his brother of his 'prince' title, according to a new report.
Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the Prince of Wales may have removed “HRH” titles from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Central to William's plans, it is claimed, is that royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness are more like 'job titles', rather than an automatic privilege of birth for senior members of the family.
This move has been dubbed the most reckless move by the future monarch, as Harry has been trying hard to reconcile with his family and his brother, with whom he has not spoken since 2022.
After returning to British soil, the father of two also extended his olive branch to the royal family in his interview earlier this month.
So far, neither the Sussexes nor the Waleses have reacted or confirmed Prince William’s alleged plans.