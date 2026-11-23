Swindon Town have sacked Ian Holloway after a run of four straight defeats.
According to The Sun, former Blackpool, Crystal Palace and QPR boss Holloway, 63, leaves the County Ground with the Robins sitting 17th in League Two.
Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport was Holloway’s last act in the Swindon hot seat as the end of his two-year tenure was confirmed by a club statement.
Swindon wrote on their official website, “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Ian for his hard work, commitment and endeavour throughout his time at the Nigel Eady County Ground. We wish him every success for the future.”
The club added that following careful consideration of recent results and performances, it believes that now is the right time to take a different direction.
“This has not been an easy decision, but the Board firmly believes that it is important to make difficult decisions when necessary, always with the best interests of Swindon Town Football Club at heart. The board will continue to make the decisions it believes are necessary, including difficult ones, to protect the club’s long-term interests and move us towards our shared ambitions,” it continued.
Swindon also revealed that the search for a new manager is already underway, and it will share a further update in due course.
Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall have been placed in interim charge until Swindon appoint Holloway’s permanent replacement.
Holloway quit Grimsby in 2020 and was out of management for almost four years before Swindon hired him in 2024. He lasted just over two years in Wiltshire, leading the Robins to 12th and ninth-place finishes in the fourth tier.