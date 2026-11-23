A new Grand Theft Auto VI update is now live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
However, some PlayStation players will get it later than others due to a staggered rollout, Vice reported.
Here’s how big the November 23 GTA 6 update is and what we know about the patch notes so far.
The new GTA 6 update is 603.8 MB on PS5 and 1.6 GB on Xbox Series X|S, according to popular Rockstar dataminer Tex2.
The patch appears as version 01.002.002 on PS5 and 1.0.2.2 on Xbox.
On PS5, the update is rolling out in three waves to avoid server overload. This means that some players will not get it until later today.
Here’s when the patch is expected to reach each wave of users on PlayStation 5:
33% of PS5 players: At the start of the rollout
66% of PS5 players: About three hours after the rollout began
All PS5 players: About six hours after the rollout began
The latest GTA 6 patch is version 01.002.002 on PS5 and 1.0.2.2 on Xbox Series X|S. It started rolling out on November 23 and is the first patch since the game launched.
Developer Rockstar Games has not yet released official patch notes detailing the changes or bug fixes included in the update but the update could include fixes for bugs players have run into since launch.
Grand Theft Auto VI was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Reportedly generated an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on day one after 32.5 million pre-orders.