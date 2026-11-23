Prince William has penned a powerful message about his new initiative in combating mental health issues.
On Monday, November 23rd, the Prince of Wales has written the foreword to a book of letters written by strangers to people struggling with their mental health.
For the unversed, the latest publication, Reasons To..., focuses on the viral suicide prevention project Reasons To Stay, which was launched by campaigner Ben West earlier this year.
Ben West began the initiative in honour of his younger brother Sam, who died by suicide at the age of 15 in 2018.
As the new book Reasons To... is finally scheduled for its release on January 14th, 2027, the launch date sparked a reaction from the Prince of Wales.
Prince William's new message
The future King wrote the foreword for Reasons To, which compiles letters of hope, kindness, and reflection on mental health, grief, and life experiences.
In his foreword, William emphasised starting "imperfect or uncomfortable" conversations and described the need to feel connected as "profoundly human."
"At its heart, this project is about starting conversations, however imperfect or uncomfortable they may feel," the father of three added.
His Royal Highness continued, "It connects those who write with those who read, people who may never meet, yet share something profoundly human: the need to feel connected."
After his kind move Ben West turned to his Instagram account to express his delight over future monarch's kind remarks.
"I want to say a huge thank you to Prince William for his incredibly kind and supportive words in his foreword for Reasons to," he wrote.
In his emotional statement, Ben continued, "Reasons to Stay the website and this book reminds us of the best of humanity through the power of human connection. I can’t wait for you all to read this book and ‘meet’ the letter writers in it."
Prince William's active role in mental health
William previously met West during a 2025 visit to the text crisis helpline Shout and again in September 2025 when West joined a panel for the On Your Side sports suicide prevention toolkit launch in Liverpool.
The next heir to the British throne has long campaigned on mental health, including co-launching the Heads Together campaign, launching the National Suicide Prevention Network in 2025, and speaking publicly about emotional openness and male suicide prevention.