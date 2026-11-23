In a shocking development, Jannik Sinner is set to go under the knife, with the Italian scheduled to undergo knee surgery in Finland Tuesday.
The procedure comes after a persistent knee issue that has kept him out of competition since Wimbledon.
For the past four months, the Italian has done everything possible to avoid surgery and the risk of losing the mobility and strength in his knee that make him one of the most effective movers on tour.
However, he is now left with little choice, as following a consultation with Finnish specialist Lasse Lempainen, Sinner is set to undergo the first major surgery of his career.
Jannik Sinner Set for Knee Surgery
After a more difficult start to the season than in his previous two years on tour, everything appeared to be back to normal for the Italian by Wimbledon.
By that point, he had won all five Masters 1000 titles contested during the season while also successfully defending his Wimbledon crown. It seemed almost certain that Sinner would enjoy yet another remarkable campaign and finish the year at the top of the rankings.
However, everything suddenly changed when it was announced that the Italian would take some time away from competition, choosing not to participate in the North American hard-court Masters swing. Initially, it was believed that this decision had been made to ensure Sinner arrived at the US Open in optimal condition.
Alarm bells started ringing when the Italian subsequently announced that he would also miss the final Slam of the year, a development few had anticipated.
It was later revealed that Sinner had been dealing with a persistent knee injury involving iliotibial band (IT band) inflammation and lateral meniscus discomfort.