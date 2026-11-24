Future Queen Princess Rajwa has taken on her first solo royal engagement since her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein Abdullah.
On Sunday, November 22nd, the 32-year-old royal attended the Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing at the Dead Sea in Jordan without her husband.
During the high-profile event, Her Royal Highness learnt about initiatives supporting young people’s mental and physical health.
The national conference, which was organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its partners and held under the patronage of Princess Rajwa, brought together government officials, health experts and young people to identify health priorities and solutions.
Since marrying Hussein Abdullah, the future consort of Jordanian throne, who is Saudi based architect, attended several joint engagements with her husband and Queen Rania.
Princess Rajwa stuns in her first solo engagement
Now, in her first solo royal appearance, the mom of one looks elegant as she wore a sharply tailored three-piece trouser look built around modern, architectural lines.
She elevated her royal look by wearing a full-sleeved button-down shirt and carrying a Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino handbag.
She also travelled to Europe in October last year solo, where she also reunited with a member of the British Royal Family, Princess Eugenie.
Princess Rajwa is also the mother of her two-year-old daughter, Princess Iman, whom she welcomed with Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on August 3rd, 2024, at King Hussein Medical Centre in Amman, Jordan.