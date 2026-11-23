Jake Paul has responded after the new Grand Theft Auto 6 included a radio segment mocking his pattern of boxing older opponents and smaller mixed martial artists.
The game features a fictional story about an 86-year-old former heavyweight champion returning to the ring after nearly 50 years to face a 22-year-old influencer, with announcers assuring viewers the elderly fighter's dialysis machine will not interfere with the bout. MMA Mania first reported the parody and Paul's reaction.
Paul Calls GTA Reference An Honor
Paul posted his response on X. "As a kid I played GTA all the time and listened to the radio while driving for hours," he wrote. "Never thought I'd be joked about in the biggest entertainment product of all time. The younger me is smiling."
The 29-year-old built his boxing career largely on bouts against retired champions and smaller fighters from mixed martial arts who lacked professional boxing experience. His ventures outside that model have typically resulted in decision losses.
Paul returns to the ring on Christmas Eve in Dubai to face Cédric Doumbé, a former kickboxer who is both older and smaller than the influencer-turned-boxer.