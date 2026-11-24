The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry successfully robed in one of the biggest sponsors in the UK for the Invictus Games 2027.
As reported by PEOPLE on Monday, November 23, the multi-sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 for the injured war veterans and soldiers, has teamed up with Amazon as its headline sponsor for the Birmingham event next year.
Per the reports, Amazon will be supporting the Invictus Games 2027’s mission for the wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, veterans and their families by funding it.
Announcing the exciting update, Invictus Games Birmingham CEO, Helen Helliwell, noted, “I’ve seen first-hand Amazon’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, creating career opportunities and providing vital support for serving personnel, veterans and their families.”
“We’re delighted to have them as headline sponsor of Birmingham 2027 as their support will help us deliver an exceptional Games,” she added.
Meanwhile, the VP and Country Manager of Amazon U.K. John Boumphrey, admitted, “I’m delighted that Amazon is helping to bring Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 to life. It gives our 75,000 UK employees the chance to volunteer, support their communities and be part of something truly special.”
“We’ll also bring the best of Amazon to the Games, from our logistics expertise to our technology, to help create an unforgettable experience for competitors, their families and supporters,” added John.
Prince Harry's Invictus Games 2027 announced Amazon as their sponsor amid senior Royal commentator, Tom Skyes's new claims regarding the HRH titles of The Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle - The Duchess of Sussex.