King Charles has paid tribute to Australia music legend Molly Meldrum, who passed away at the age of 83.
On Monday, November 23, Meldrum's family announced that heartbreaking news, sharing that the singer "passed away peacefully" at a hospital after a long illness.
King Charles reacts to Molly Meldrum's death
Following the announcement of his death, an aide to the King said that the monarch had been "deeply saddened" to hear of Meldrum's death.
"His Majesty's interview with Molly is a moment he and many others will never forget - he hopes that interview will once again raise a few smiles as Australians honour Molly's legacy as a true giant of the music industry."
One of the most famous interviews of Meldrum was a 1997 sit-down with then-Prince Charles, in which the broadcaster could not calm his nerves, as he was seen stumbling over his lines, noting, "Your Royal Highness... Oh, oh, I'm sweating like a pig."
Known for his chaotic demeanour, Meldrum interviewed an array of stars, with the King on Monday calling him "a true giant of the music industry".
About Molly Meldrum
Born in Victoria in 1943, Meldrum displayed a love of music from an early age and went on to host the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's music television programme Countdown and later a segment on the variety show Hey Hey, It's Saturday.
In 2014, Meldrum became the first person who was not a recording artist to be inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (Aria) Hall of Fame.
Meldrum lived with an acquired brain injury after falling from a ladder in 2011.