Tom Brady has opened up about his parenting experience with his three children in a new interview.
Brady, who is father to son Jack 19 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, has admitted to making mistakes as a father and shared important lessons he learnt over the years.
"Well, I've made a lot of mistakes," Brady said on the November 22 episode of the High Performance podcast. "So, a lot like quarterback. I threw a lot of interceptions. And with every one I've tried to learn."
He continued, "I hope I'm a better parent today than I was when I first started having kids. And hopefully I’m a better parent 10 years from now."
Brady shared that for him, the pivotal thing is to shift the focus on his children's aims and needs instead of putting himself in the spotlight.
Drawing sports parallel, the former New England Patriots star said that connecting with his children is a skill he acquired from leading football teams during his 23 seasons as an NFL quarterback.
"Part of that is just being really open and present and also trying to be really relatable to the younger [generation]," he added, "which I was very fortunate to learn over the course of my playing career."
The 49-year-old said that he is just trying to be "really present" and "non-judgemental" with his kids and that he is "just trying to understand their perspective, but also trying to get them to understand my perspective a little bit, too".
Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel romance
His admission came weeks after reports of the NFL legend dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel, with an insider claiming that the pair have been together "for a while".
A source also told PEOPLE that Brady and Swanepoel both live in Miami so the connection is "very convenient" and the two have been "spending a lot of time together".
Following his divorce with Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Brady has been romantically involved with Irina Shayk and Alix Earle.