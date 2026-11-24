Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's relationship at Ferrari has became a topic of discussion after the shocking Las Vegas Grand Prix crash.
During the race in Nevada, which saw Max Verstappen at the top, Hamilton was spun out by Leclerc as he attempted a dive up the inside of Turn 7.
How did the Ferrari drivers' Las Vegas Grand Prix go?
Earlier in the race, the seven-time champion had been defending against McLaren's Lando Norris and was hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track.
However, towards the end of the race a similar incident happened; this time Hamilton left no space on the tight left corner and Leclerc’s front-right tyre hit the back-left of the British driver, causing him to spin out.
While the Monegasque driver explained that he thought there was a gap, he accepted the blame for the crash, with boss Fred Vasseur slamming him for showing a "lack of respect".
"I think we had a clear discussion in São Paulo (the race in between Mexico and Vegas). We passed the message to Charles during the race to think about the team," he added.
Vasseur told Sky Sport Italia there would be "consequences" and they would "certainly have to take measures", continuing, "It is totally unacceptable that so much effort and resources are being put into all of this and that the work of 2,000 people can be ruined in this way."
The 58-year-old has been having a hard time dealing with two star drivers, as he admitted, "The situation is much worse than it was eighteen months ago. Lately, it's become unmanageable between them."
Lewis Hamilton's future with Ferrari
Hamilton is having a relatively better season, as he sits third in the driver standings, 17 points ahead of Leclerc, with one win and seven podiums to his name.
However, Hamilton is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of 2027 and revealed over the weekend that he "hadn't even thought about" a new Ferrari deal yet.