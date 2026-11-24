Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new PR stunt involving their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is either going to backfire or work in their favor.
In a surprising turn of events over the weekend, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned Royal watchers with a surprise family outing to Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.
As per the photos obtained by various outlets and photo agencies, Harry and Meghan were seen enjoying time of their life in what appeared to be their first public outing with kids, Archie and Lilibet.
What left the onlookers stunned was the fact that the couple did not make any deliberate attempt to hide their kids’ faces in public.
Despite being openly photographed with their parents, no images from the outing revealed Archie and Lilibet’s faces, given the fact that the duke and duchess haven’t shared their clear photos as of now.
However, this bold step from Harry and Meghan is being taken as a sign that they are ready to show Archie and Lilibet’s faces to the world.
"Harry and Meghan knew exactly what they were doing when they brought Archie and Lilibet into an event packed with cameras. Now editors are asking why they should be expected to hide pictures taken in plain sight" an insider told Rob Shuter.
They continued, "You cannot compare photographers chasing children outside their school with pictures taken at an event their parents willingly attended. Those are two completely different situations."
Rob explained that there is no blanket law requiring editors to blur children’s faces, British outlet stay more cautious when it comes to protecting royal children’s privacy.
However, the US media plays by different rules, so the insider explained, "The parents made the decision to bring the children into a public setting."
"Editors are now deciding what they can publish. They don’t believe they should automatically be expected to look the other way," they added.