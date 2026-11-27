Several Hollywood stars took over the box office and the internet by storm this year, and one of the most notable names was none other than Robert Pattinson.
Besides starring in some successful projects in 2026, the Twilight actor also managed to go viral with his films.
From becoming the face of several memes on X to bagging one of the most desirable roles in recent years, here's how Pattinson's 2026 went.
'The Drama' with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya caught everyone by surprise with their undeniable chemistry in A24's dark comedy The Drama, which earned over $134 million worldwide on a $28 million budget.
'Get these beggars out of here'
In the summer of 2026, Pattinson joined a star-studded lineup for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, in which he played Antinous, a ruthless suitor trying to marry Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and claim the throne while Odysseus' (Matt Damon) is away from Ithaca.
Besides his remarkable performance and the film being a huge success, the internet took away one of his most iconic lines and is still using it months after.
In the film, Pattinson delivers one of the most dramatic lines, noting, "Somebody get these beggars out of here!" which has since turned into a viral meme, with netizens turning it into a reaction GIF.
Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen
In one of the most shocking cast choices, Pattinson played Chris Hansen in A24's psychological crime thriller Primetime.
Initially, the actor was set to only join the project as a producer; however, he was reportedly convinced by Lance Oppenheim and Ajon Singh to lead the film.
Primetime is inspired by the rise and fall of the 2000s investigative series To Catch a Predator.
'You see how this looks, right?'
Pattinson treated the internet with another viral meme with his deadpan delivery of the phrase "You see how this looks, right?" as television journalist Chris Hansen in Primetime.
In the film's August 2026 trailer, Pattinson said the viral line, which was quickly turned into reaction GIF, green-screen template and edits to call out questionable behaviour online.
The meme is primarily used as a straightforward reaction, with the clip posted out of context to suggest that whatever is happening in a particular situation looks suspicious.
The new 007
Pattinson also joined the race for the new James Bond last minute and secured the 007 role in a surprise move, igniting a fresh slew of jokes and memes online, calling him out for his "greed" and branding him as the "most-employed actor" in Hollywood.
Following the exciting news, Pattinson shared his own statement in a press release from the studio, noting, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me," he continued.
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
Moreover, Robert Pattinson is not done, as fans will catch him in Dune: Part Three, set to hit theatres on December 18.