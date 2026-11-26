Britney Spears has reportedly mended ties with her estranged family as she is spending Thanksgiving with them days after making a surprise apology in an Instagram post.
As reported by Page Six, the Toxic singer is in Louisiana for the Thanksgiving holiday, where she is spending time with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, brother-in-law Jamie Watson and nieces Maddie and Ivey.
"Everyone has had a great time so far," a source informed the outlet.
Moreover, it was also revealed that Britney reunited with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.
Britney Spears' apology post
The heartfelt reunion came days after Britney made an emotional admission on social media, sharing that she misses her family and apologised, as she penned, "My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing."
Britney has kept a distance from her family over the past several years and has called out her relatives for their alleged problematic behaviour.
Earlier this month, she slammed her sister in a shocking Instagram post and declared that she was going to "find a new family".
In the said post, she also accused Jamie Lynn, 35, of prohibiting her from holding her 8-year-old daughter, Ivey, when she visited Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Britney also called out her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, sons Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 20.
Britney Spears' current relationship with her sons
The Gimme More hitmaker made headlines in March when she was arrested for DUI. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and voluntarily checked into rehab.
Since her arrest, the mother of two has worked at repairing her relationship with her two sons. Last month, she took them to Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.