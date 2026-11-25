Taylor Swift has frustratedly reacted to the ongoing legal battle over 'Showgirl' trademark.
The 14-time Grammy-winning musician has recently issued a new plea against Maren Wade, who initiated the legal war in March, 2025, after the singer released her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October last year.
For the unversed, Maren Wade also owns the trademark for "Confessions of a Showgirl", which she used across a column, podcast, and live show, which she launched in 2014.
However, she does not own a blanket trademark for the standalone word "Showgirl".
Since March, Maren has been attempting to keep her trademark dispute in California, for ease.
But now, in the latest filing, Swift opposed Wade's attempt to keep the case in California, as the singer argued that she had no connection to the state.
However, TMZ reported that the Blank Space hitmaker has commenced her statement in the legal court as "Here we go again" and "enough is enough".
In response to Swift's new filing Wade criticized her move and called it absolute "mastermind" as she further bashed the singer, saying, California courts can hear the case because Swift frequently performs in the state.
She also mentioned the critically acclaimed singer's appearance in California, where she made an appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in October.
The legal battle initiated between the two when Maren Wade's trademark filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift in March.
So far, the 36-year-old singer has rejected the claims and continues her legal battle over the "Showgirl" drama.