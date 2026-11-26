Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally settled their longstanding legal battle for good.
The former couple - who have been married for 12 years before calling it quits in 2016, have settled their bitter Château Miraval winery lawsuit, almost 10 years after their split.
In a joint statement released by Brad and Angelina's spokesperson on Thursday, November 25, the former couple announced that, "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further."
Their statement also included a stark clarification that, "Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."
The winery dispute between Angelina and Brad begun in 2021 after the Magnificent actress sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo - the wine division of the Stoli Group.
Following this unexpected move from Angelina, the Fight Club actor filed a lawsuit against Angelina in 2022 claiming that she had voilated a prior agreement that neither would sell their stake without the other’s approval.
In response, the Maria actress filed a countersuit against her former husband alleging that he was “waging a vindictive war against” her, while denying the approval clause of the agreement.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children — Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18.
They finalized their divorce in 2024, more than eight years after the Original Sin actress filed it.