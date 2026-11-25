Amanda Seyfried has given an unexpected nod to Emma Stone after reprising her major role in the A24 documentary, You Can See Everything.
The Housemaid actress has revealed the surprise role of the The Amazing Spider-Man star in bringing back the Elizabeth Holmes documentary.
During her recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Amanda explained, "It was never my intention to recreate Elizabeth Holmes ever again."
She later explained that Emma was the one who connected her with the film’s co-director Nathan Fielder, and from there the new journey in You Can See Everything began.
Amanda further shared that initially the director wanted to pick her brain about Elizabeth Holmes, but later he actually starred her in the documentary.
"It was fascinating; we kept organically deciding to do more things," the 40-year-old American actress added.
She said it was especially challenging because she couldn’t watch the documentary footage unless she was present on the set and the script was only accessible via “five-factor authentication” the night before.
Amanda Seyfried added, "What an experience. I haven’t processed it fully because it was meta at a point."
Amanda Seyfried's upcoming documentary
For the unversed, Amanda Seyfried appears as both herself and a reenacted version of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary You Can See Everything.
The documentary initially opened in U.S. theatres on October 16th, 2026, and now arrived on digital video-on-demand on November 24th.