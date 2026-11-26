Gordon Ramsay has become a grandpa!
The celebrity chef's daughter, Holly Ramsey, and her husband, Adam Peaty, have announced the birth of their first baby in a joint Instagram post.
On Thursday, November 26, the pair, who tied the knot in December 2025, penned a heartfelt caption with a couple of snaps from the hospital.
In the first click, Holly could be seen cradling the newborn in a hospital bed, and the second photograph showed Adam smiling down at their daughter.
The pair confirmed that their baby was born on Wednesday, as they revealed her name in the caption.
"Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World," Holly wrote, before adding, "You'll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful."
Holly and Adam confirmed in June that they were expecting their first child. Olympian Adam is already a dad to five-year-old son George, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, artist Eirianedd Munro.
The couple's wedding, which took place on December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey, was not attended by most of Adam's family.
About Adam Peaty's family feud
The feud reached a turning point before the wedding after Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, shared a statement on Facebook following Holly's bachelorette, in which she criticised Holly's "divisive and hurtful" decision not to invite Adam's mum.