Hasna Cabral died at the age of 37.
The Pinoy Big Brother: Otso housemate tragically passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026, her grieving family revealed.
Hasna's death was announced in a sombre statement, "We, the family of Hasna, mourn her untimely passing. She had a stroke attack that affected brain activity."
"And she was immediately buried following Islamic rites. We understand the eagerness to see her last moments. And we truly appreciate that. However, we ask for your understanding that she was laid to rest according to our faith," her family added.
The statement noted, "Please keep her memory alive by keeping yourselves in always perfect condition. Rest, on behalf of the rest she deserved, but couldn't afford herself. Enjoy your life as she would. And express your love to your loved ones in every chance possible."
"Ps. Your thoughts, condolences and du'a are more than enough. We do not wish to obligate anyone; hence, no donation drive has been organised, authorised or initiated in her name," the message.
Hasna Cabral's credits
In a brief interview for this movie, she said that she is grateful to be given this project, and that she finds fulfilment in working on independent films as this affords her time to be with her family and children.
Instead of dwelling on sorrow, Hasna Cabral's family encouraged fans to celebrate her life by taking care of their own health.
They also urged everyone to make time for rest and show affection to their loved ones.