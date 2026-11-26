Ryan Reynolds has shared a heartfelt new update just days after a bombshell controversy against Taylor Swift dragged his wife, Blake Lively.
The Deadpool actor turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 25 to share a sweet Thanksgiving message reflecting on a major milestone.
Sharing a still shot from John Hughes's 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles (featuring Steve Martin as Neal Page and John Candy as Del Griffith), with a photo from his own film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan made a sweet admission.
“On this day 39 years ago, the greatest Thanksgiving film of all time was released unto the world. In short, I’m a fan” he wrote in the caption alongside a slew of photos featuring snippets from Deadpool 3 and John’s comedy film.
“In long, I’ve memorized every word, and if you look closely, you might notice some very obvious homages to it. Planes, Trains and Automobiles forever. Del Griffith forever,” he added.
Just days before this message from Ryan came, a bombshell Substack blog, Naughty But Nice, claimed that all eyes are on the It Ends With Us actress ever since Vanity Fair has released a scathing expose against her former bestie, Taylor Swift.
The new article titled, The Mastermind, dissected the 14-time Grammy winner artist’s childhood, rise to popularity, explosive feuds and career, after taking interview from more than 100 industry sources and people close to Taylor.
In the bombshell cover story, an insider has compared Taylor to Mean Girls’ Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.
Shortly after the bombshell article created quite a buzz among Tay Tay’s fans and close ones, Rob Shuter claimed that Blake is being suspected for Vanity Fair’s story against the Midnights songstress.
“People immediately started asking about Blake. They were joined at the hip. Blake was part of Taylor’s inner circle, traveled with her and celebrated life’s biggest moments alongside her," an insider told Naughty But Nice.
"Now they don’t even speak. When a friendship falls apart that spectacularly, people naturally wonder if there’s unfinished business," they added.