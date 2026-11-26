Josh Sanders, who garnered attention as a finalist on The Voice in 2024, has found himself in fresh legal troubles in North Carolina.
The 38-year-old is facing multiple charges following two separate incidents in Kannapolis.
What led to Josh Sanders' arrest?
As reported by TMZ, officers were initially dispatched to Charlie Walker Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, after receiving a report of someone unconscious inside a running vehicle.
Sanders was charged with driving under the influence, resisting police officers and littering in connection with the incident.
Around 1 p.m. the following day, officers were called to Oak Avenue after receiving a report of someone who appeared to be intoxicated.
Josh Sanders' charges revealed
They reportedly found Sanders attempting to move his vehicle from a parking space and determined that he was intoxicated.
He was then charged with DWI and threatening police officers, the department revealed.
Sanders was taken into custody by the Kannapolis Police Department and is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.
According to Cabarrus District Court records, he allegedly refused both a breath test and a blood test.
Following his arrest, Sanders is scheduled to return to court on February 3, 2027.
Notably, the November arrest came just months after Sanders was taken into custody in a separate case involving several traffic-related charges.