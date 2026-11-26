Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly planning to renew their wedding vows in a family-filled ceremony.
The couple married in a secret ceremony in December 2022, and Censori's aunt has accidentally spilt the beans, revealing that relatives are planning to fly out of Australia next month to watch them renew their wedding vows.
During the "Who are you related to?" segment on Melbourne's The Fox breakfast show Fifi, Fev and Nick, Bianca's aunt Kelly called up and said, "I'm related to Bianca Censori… so Kanye is my nephew-in-law. She's out there, that's for sure."
"A lot of our family is going over for their wedding next month…"
When surprised host Fifi Box questioned whether the couple are already married, Kelly replied, "Well they are married but they're re-doing their vows again, yeah. I wasn't invited."
While Censori and West have not officially confirmed the news, an X page dedicated to sharing updates about Ye seemingly posted a save-the-date invite for the couple last week, suggesting that they are marking the celebration on December 20 in Beverly Hills.
This comes as Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she extended her Christmas invitation to Ye and Bianca last year and is planning to repeat the act again this year.
Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in May 2014 and finalised their divorce in November 2022, share four children together, North, 13; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8 and Psalm, 7.
According to her biography, titled Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kim communicates with Kanye primarily through Bianca and his manager, rather than speaking directly to him.
Moreover, Kanye West is set to drop a new track on Thursday, November 26, titled Out Of My Mind.