French actor Gérard Depardieu has lost his bid to stop the rape trial.
Depardieu is set to stand trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould, a Paris court confirmed.
Arnould, who was 22 in 2018, reported the alleged rape several days after going to his house in Paris to rehearse a play.
She has waived her right to anonymity, with her lawyer sharing that Thursday, November 26, ruling was a first and the trial would be historic.
Gérard Depardieu reacts to rape allegations
Depardieu, 77, had challenged his indictment on two counts of rape. In a letter published in Le Figaro in 2023, the actor strongly denied Arnould's allegations, saying, "There was never any coercion or violence between us".
In recent years, a series of allegations have been made against Depardieu over his conduct on film sets.
Last year, he was given an 18-month suspended jail term after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in Paris in May.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay compensation.
Depardieu dropped his appeal against the ruling last week and offered "sincere apologies" for his behaviour on the set of director Jean Becker's 2021 film Les Volets Verts.
About Charlotte Arnould's rape case
The actor had been a friend of Charlotte Arnould's father, and on August 7, 2018, she had gone to his home, where much of what happened was captured on the actor's own CCTV.
Arnould's case was initially dismissed for insufficient evidence, but after she filed a civil complaint, a judicial investigation was opened in the summer of 2020.
The appeal court said that while Depardieu should stand trial for what took place on that day, he would not be tried for a further alleged rape at a hotel six days later.
Meanwhile, the actor is undergoing a separate investigation alongside French author Michel Houellebecq for "allegations of a sexual nature".
French authorities confirmed their inquiry last week, following reports of an alleged "gang rape" on the set of the film Thalasso in 2018.