Infamous television host Fred Rogers's youngest son, John Rogers, passed away at the age of 65.
On Wednesday, November 25th, TMZ reported that the deceased’s brother, James Rogers, has confirmed his death in a sombre statement.
John Rogers was born in Pittsburgh in 1961 to Joanne and Fred Rogers, whose PBS program ran from 1968 to 2001.
Who was John Rogers?
John is the youngest son of late Fred Rogers and shares his two sons, John and Jim, with his wife, Joanne, who also died in January 2021.
The late son of the TV star lived a private life, much different from his father, who rose to stardom on PBS’ “Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood,” which ran from 1968 to 2001.
Notably, the documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbour?, claimed that John spent time watching his father on set while growing up.
What was John Rogers controversy?
TMZ also reported that John was arrested in 2000 on aggravated battery charges after an altercation with his wife. He took a plea deal resulting in lesser charges.
John Rogers and his younger brother, James, accepted a star on behalf of his father at the Pittsburgh Hall of Fame in 2025.