Despite director James Cameron's disappoinment over the worldwide box office earnings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the fourth instalment has reportedly gotten a major release update.
As per Collider's recent report, Disney has already included Avatar 4 in the list of its upcoming theatrical releases alongside movies like Incredibles 3 and Black Panther 3.
The outlet also confirmed that Avatar 4 was featured during the studio's Upfronts presentation in Buenos Aires, Argentina despite Cameron's own skepticism over another movie with Pandora after Avatar: Fire and Ash.
It has also been reported that some scenes of the fourth instalment featuring the younger members of the Sully family, have already been filmed ages ago.
Meanwhile, Avatar's executive producer Rae Sanchini, also confirmed to Inverse that the work on the fourth and fifth instalments has already begun.
Per the bombshell new report, Avatar 4 is scheduled to release on December 21, 2029.
While the fifth instalment is slated to hit the theatres on December 19, 2031.