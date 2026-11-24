Prince Harry has taken a clear stance on his visa controversy after his return to the UK.
Page Six's bombshell report claimed that the Duke of Sussex's surprise return to the United Kingdom was due to the invalidity of his visa in the United States of America.
The new claims sparked a fiery response from the estranged member of the Royal Family, as he denied the allegations and labelled them "entirely false."
A representative of the Duke of Sussex said, "The Page Six article as it relates to his visa is entirely false."
The fiery response came after the father of two, seemingly triggered by the previous report, which reported the direct remarks of the U.S. Government source, who opened up that Harry has returned to the UK after his visa expired and the process of its renewal might take a few months.
"His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed; all visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England," the U.S. insider added.
It is pertinent to note that not only his spokesperson's remarks, but Harry himself addressed his return to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie, seven and Princess Lilibet, five.
Prince Harry's GQ interview
In his GQ interview, which was published in October of this year, he made sure that his return to Britain nearly six years later is mainly due to the "opportunities for the family."
"Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn’t know how important it was to me. I always thought it was gonna be something that I would try and do or that we would try and do," the Duke of Sussex added.
He continued, "Don't worry, I'm not criticizing American schools, but I think for kids at 7 and 5 to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today."
Prince Harry's olive branch
In the same interview, Prince Harry also extended his first olive branch to the estranged Royal Family.
But after his visa controversy, whether King Charles III will allow him to reconcile or the differences will increase more, well, the King himself can explain this.