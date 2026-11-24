Taylor Swift is unfazed by the recent exposé in Vanity Fair that delves into her personal and professional life.
A source close to the singer told Page Six, "Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn't believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she's accomplished."
"To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it," the insider said.
Meanwhile, Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is also unbothered by the negative portrayal of his wife.
A second source told the outlet, "Travis is always going to have Taylor's back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that's what matters to him."
The source added that Kelce sees how hard Swift works and how much she cares about the people in her life
Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is also unbothered by the negative portrayal of his wife.
A second source told the outlet, "Travis is always going to have Taylor's back."
"He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that's what matters to him."
The source added that Kelce sees how hard Swift works and how much she cares about the people in her life
The insider said, "He's incredibly proud of her and isn't about to let someone else's perception of who she is change the way he sees her. If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor."
The couple's reactions came after Vanity Fair published a lengthy piece titled The Mastermind on Monday.
The article, written by May Jeong, examined Swift's childhood, rise to superstardom, celebrity friendships, and highly publicized feuds.
Jeong interviewed over 100 people for the article, including former classmates and Swift's teachers.