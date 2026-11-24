Prince William made an appearance shortly after his royal estate, which he shares with Kate Middleton, was hit by a shocking incident.
On Tuesday, November 24th, the Prince of Wales undertook a key engagement, as he privately met with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.
Prince William's first message after break in
The Prince and Princess of Wales's joint Instagram account unveiled the new portrait of the two outside 10 Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, including tackling homelessness across the state.
"Arriving at 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Andy Burnham," Kensington Palace stated in the caption.
William and Andy also posed for the picture before their informal meeting, in which both the key leaders are seen smiling through the camera.
What was the meeting about?
The meeting between William and Mr Burnham has been billed as the latest example of the evolution of the future king's public life, marking another step in his role as a future head of state.
Notably, the future monarch has made his first appearance at Downing Street, as the first royal to be invited to Downing Street was the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The deceased monarch attended the cabinet meeting there during her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
What happened at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal house?
This update came after William and Kate Middleton's Sandringham estate was broken into by an intruder hours before His Royal Highness's key meeting.
Reuters reported that at least two men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement as the shocking incident raised royal security at the future King and Queen's home.
The break-in is currently under investigation, and neither Prince William, 44, nor Catherine, 44, has broken their silence over the incident.