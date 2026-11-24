Pope Francis wrote in his diary of encountering the devil and said he saw the “gates of hell” when he realised how serious a clerical sexual abuse scandal was.
The late Argentinian pontiff’s innermost thoughts, reflections and fears have been revealed in The Private Diary of Pope Francis, a book curated by his close aide cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández and being published globally in several languages.
The passages were taken from the black plastic diary that Francis, formerly Jorge Bergoglio, kept between 1992 and 2024.
In one of the most riveting passages, written in January 2021, Francis wrote that he had experienced “spiritual visions”, including of the devil.
“I clearly heard the voice of the devil,” he wrote, adding that he had seen him once “from the car” and again “in the choir loft” during mass about 15 years earlier when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. Francis wrote in the published excerpts that he could not forget the devil’s “menacing eyes.”
He said he also felt the devil’s presence during his overseas trips as pontiff, including his visit to Chile in 2018, when he caused uproar by discrediting victims of the country’s clerical sexual abuse scandal during an in-flight press conference.
Francis apologised after his return to Rome, commissioned an investigation and said he realised that the victims were right and that he had been misled by the Chilean church’s hierarchy. He also called an unprecedented summit of cardinals at the Vatican in 2019 to address widespread clerical sexual abuse around the world.