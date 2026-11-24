Queen Rania and King Abdullah are hosting an annual state visit!
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva arrived at the Queen Alia International Airport at the start of their state visit to Jordan on Monday, November 23rd, 2026.
For their welcome, Their Majesties were accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, who is His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, and the Escort of Honour, and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi, the First Lady’s Escort of Honour, were also present to receive the president and the first lady.
Later, an official reception/dinner took place at Al Husseiniya Palace on the evening of November 23rd, with main events and meetings, including the Jordan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.
Queen Rania took the First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva for a short trip to the Business Forum, taking place on November 24, 2026.
Her Majesty turned to her Instagram account to share their official visit to the Jordan River Designs Showroom.
Queen Rania's message after hosting Uzbekistan President and his wife
During the trip, Queen Rania wore a grey full-sleeved shirt, which she paired with matching pants and a coordinated leather bag.
"With His Majesty at the official welcoming ceremony of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva at Al Husseiniya Palace today," Rania stated in the caption.
King Abdullah II travelled to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on August 26, 2025, for talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
He made his solo tour to the state, as it was the first-ever high-level visit in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.