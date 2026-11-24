Jannik Sinner reportedly underwent knee surgery on Tuesday, November 24 in Finland.
The world number one hasn't played a match since winning the Wimbledon final in July. Sinner was reportedly against having surgery, but gave in to boost his chances of a full recovery.
Sinner has already missed the US Open, the ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup Finals due to injury, but just how much longer will he be sidelined for? Latest reports have suggested when the Italian will return to professional tennis.
Jannik Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open after knee surgery
As reported by 'Rai Sudtirol News', Sinner underwent a successful knee surgery at a clinic in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday morning. Specialist Lasse Lempainen lengthened Sinner's iliotibial band.
The reports claim Sinner will now 'definitely' miss January's Australian Open and will need 'approximately three months' to recover. A three-month recovery would also see Sinner miss the Qatar Open if he intends to play the event as he did in 2026.
Sinner could also miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open, two events he won in 2026. His team, led by Simone Vagnozzi and new coach Magnus Norman, won't want to rush Sinner back into action after such a long break.
Then, with the more physical clay-court season to come, Sinner and his team must weigh up the risks of returning on such a demanding surface. Don't be surprised if the Italian remains sidelined for more than just the reported three months.