Sweden's Royal Family has issued an unexpected update after a key member abruptly pulled out of a major engagement.
On Tuesday, November 24th, Sweden's Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the Sweden Dinner, just hours before the event was due to take place.
Reportedly, the couple caught a winter cold, due to which they were unable to join the rest of the Royal Family, including King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Sofia.
In the new update, their names have been removed from the guest list, with the couple reportedly coming down with a cold.
For the unversed, the Sweden Dinner is an annual event that was introduced to mark King Carl XVI Gustaf's 40th anniversary on the throne in 2013.
The occasion sees senior royals dining with governors of every county in Sweden, alongside guests invited by the governors who represent cultural life, business, healthcare, education, sports and associations.
Princess Madeleine's struggles with public engagements
It is also important to note that Princess Madeleine was the only member of the Swedish royal family who hesitated in facing the media at public events.
In her old interview, she once recalled struggling to take on royal responsibilities due to her shyness, noting, "My siblings were much more accepting of the roles we had. I always had a bit of a hard time with that. When we had to interact with media photographers, I was always the one who ran away, and they had to chase me."
Who is Princess Madeleine?
Princess Madeleine of Sweden is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and holds the title Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland. She is a member of the House of Bernadotte and is in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.
She married financier Christopher O'Neill in June 2013. O'Neill chose not to take a royal title or Swedish citizenship.
However, His Majesty's daughter, Princess Victoria, is the next heir to the Swedish throne.