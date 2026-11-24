Senegal have been reinstated as the champions of Africa, and their controversial 1-0 victory over Morocco confirmed in the record books, after the scandal over January’s Africa Cup of Nations final was resolved in a Swiss courtroom.
The court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled that a decision to award the 2025 Afcon title to Morocco on appeal should be set aside. Senegal celebrated with a social media post proclaiming the team to have won the title twice: first on the field and then at Cas. Morocco, who are due to co-host the World Cup in 2030, declared their intention to “pursue all legal avenues” to challenge the ruling.
A Cas panel of three legal experts agreed unanimously that the original result should stand because of the primacy of decisions made on “the field of play”.
The referee’s decision to complete the fixture was held to be a definitive act that could not be overturned by Senegal’s breach of Afcon’s rules when they walked off and caused a 15-minute delay in one of the most notorious encounters in the competition’s history.
The final was held in the Moroccan city of Rabat on 18 January. With the match goalless in second-half added time, the then Senegal coach, Pape Thiaw, withdrew his team from the field in protest at Morocco being awarded a penalty, shortly after Senegal had had a goal disallowed. After Senegal returned to the pitch, Brahim Díaz missed the spot kick with a Panenka. Senegal went on to win with a goal in extra time.
The result caused huge ructions in African football and became a media sensation. An initial appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) argued that Senegal’s behaviour had contravened Afcon rules which prevent teams from leaving the field without the referee’s authorisation. The argument was accepted by Caf, which overturned the result in March, awarding Morocco the title in a 3-0 walkover.