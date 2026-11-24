King Charles III has seemingly shown his estranged son, Prince Harry, how to earn his praise amid his new visa controversy.
On Tuesday, November 24th, Buckingham Palace highlighted the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward's continuous efforts in building the reputation of the Royal Family, as he attended a special pre-Christmas party at St. James's Palace ahead of his trip to Singapore for a key mission.
On behalf of His Majesty, 78, the social media team of the Royal Family released a delightful clip from the royal event, where the youngest sibling of King Charles received a sweet surprise as Burma veteran George Durrant gave a special harmonica gig.
"Feeling festive with @The.Not.Forgotten veterans!" the royal statement added alongside the pictures.
The message continued, "The Duke of Edinburgh has attended the charity’s annual Christmas tea party at St James’s Palace. His Royal Highness met beneficiaries and supporters of the charity."
"Including Burma veteran George Durrant, who carried a harmonica with him throughout the war and gave a special performance for the Duke during the tea party!" he added.
Why Prince Edward is travelling to Singapore?
Prince Edward, who is currently heading to Singapore for his annual state-visit where he will be celebrating the UK partnership and future Generations.
King Charles may frustrate over Prince Harry's latest stunt?
However, this royal praise from King Charles III came after the estranged Duke of Sussex left his cancer-stricken father with intense frustration.
Despite Prince Harry's clarification over the visa issue, His Majesty has reportedly united with Prince William, who may axe Sussexes' "His/Her Royal Highness" titles in his upcoming reign.
Inside Prince Harry's visa controvesy?
For the unversed, the youngest son of King Charles was hit with new claims after Page Six's new report suggested that the real reason for Harry's return to British soil is due to his visa expiration.
The outlet confirmed the news by citing a United States government insider’s revelation, who shared that his visa had expired.
However, in his first olive branch in October, the father of two publicly said that he has returned to the UK for his two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, as they have been enrolled in the school.
So far, King Charles III has not directly addressed Harry’s visa controversy.