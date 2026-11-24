Tennis champion Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman have reportedly split after two years of dating.
On Tuesday, a source told the Daily Mail that the power couple decided to call it quits due to their conflicting work schedules and constant travel because of their respective athletic careers.
The insider noted that the exes remain close and on good terms.
Shelton and Rodman, both 24, are top athletes in their respective sports and were forced to maintain a long-distance relationship as they traveled around the globe.
Shelton is currently ranked No. 4 in the world in men's singles tennis and recently completed the ATP Finals in Italy.
As for Rodman, she is an Olympic gold medal-winning soccer star and plays for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. Women's National Team.
The former couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in March 2025, weeks after sparking dating rumors on TikTok.
At the time, fans and famous friends, including tennis pros Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe, excitedly commented on the pairing.
After going Instagram-official with Shelton, Rodman expressed her excitement on ESPN's SportsCenter later that month.
"So, yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world's happy," she told viewers. "It's in the public eye, so I can't really do much about that."
The duo also have a lot in common as they each have extremely famous fathers and were able to forge their own paths.