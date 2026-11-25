Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, has been indicted on child pornography charges in California, just days after he was declared mentally fit to stand trial.
Thomas Sr has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and would face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Meghan Markle's father's indictment
The indictment was shared on X by Bill Essayli, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, who noted that Thomas Sr has been officially accused of "knowingly" possessing "35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children".
Details about Thomas Markle Sr Florida arrest
Meghan's dad was arrested in early November by the FBI in Florida after federal agents found child sex abuse material in two storage units in LA, which he had been renting since 2008.
The investigation began days earlier when his son, Thomas Markle Jr, alerted the authorities after discovering disturbing material in his former Philippines home.
Thomas Sr, who is currently being detained in Florida, "is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles," Essayli continued.
He concluded, "This is an ongoing investigation. Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty."
It comes after a judge in Florida ruled that the former lighting director is able to stand trial, following a competency review by a psychiatrist, who found that Thomas Sr, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, has "sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him".
Thomas Sr was supported at the Tampa courthouse by his daughter, Samantha Markle, and her partner, Mark Phillips.
Meghan's father, who had been bound to a wheelchair since his left leg was amputated last December, was initially released on bond back to his care home; however, he was detained just days later after cutting off his ankle monitor.
Following his arrest, Thomas Sr was hit with child abuse charges in the Philippines.