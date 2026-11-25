Detroit Lions owner and chair emeritus Martha Firestone Ford passed away peacefully at her Michigan home on Tuesday night, November 24, at the age of 101.
Surrounded by her loving family, the beloved NFL long time leader leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades with the franchise.
Six decades of leadership
Ford’s journey with the Lions began in 1963 when she and her late husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team.
Following his passing in 2014, she stepped into the role of principal owner and underwent a $100 million renovation of Ford Field. In 2020, she transitioned to chair emeritus, passing daily control to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.
A pillar of Detroit community
Beyond football, Ford was a towering figure in Detroit philanthropy. As the granddaughter of tire pioneer Harvey Firestone, she merged two iconic American industrial families when she married into the Ford dynasty in 1947.
She worked tirelessly with Detroit Lions Charities, launched the Inspire Change social justice initiative and served on the Henry Ford Health board.
A lasting family legacy
Even in her final year, Ford remained a beloved presence at Lions games. In a statement, the team praised her “fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit.”
She is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.