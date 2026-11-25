Peter Phillips and Harriet Phillips are gearing up to welcome their first Christmas together as a married couple, and ahead of the milestone the pair made an appearance at a star-studded event.
The couple, who tied the knot in June, were all smiles as they arrived at St James' Church in Piccadilly for the annual Fayre of St James' Christmas Carol Concert.
For the festive outing, Harriet matched the decoration, as she donned a forest-green velvet belted dress by Wiggy Kit. She paired the outfit with classic black pointed-toe pumps and a leopard-print textured mini bag.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne's son looked sharp in a tailored dark navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a festive crimson-red silk tie.
The star-studded evening marks a special chapter for the couple, who married on June 6 at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in an intimate ceremony attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family.
Harriet Phillips on life as part of the royal family
In a recent interview with HELLO!, Harriet opened up about adapting to her new life as a member of the royal family.
"Peter really helps; he's grounding, because this is his normal. This is not my normal. But I have to thank my parents for being wonderful and giving me a wholesome, stable upbringing. I hope that's what I've given my daughter," she said in the interview.
When asked about the biggest adjustments to her life since marrying into the royal family, Harriet admitted, "The biggest one is having a new shape of a family. I'm now married and that’s a pleasurable adjustment, because it's so lovely having somebody to share life and experiences with."
Notably, Peter is father to daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, from his first marriage, while Harriet is mum to 14-year-old daughter Georgina.