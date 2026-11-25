The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a shocking quarterback change ahead of their Friday afternoon matchup against the Denver Broncos.
The team announced Tuesday night that veteran backup Mason Rudolph will take over as the starting quarterback, while four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will be inactive.
A sudden reversal from Mike McCarthy
The move comes as a major surprise because Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy publicly backed Rodgers just 24 hours earlier. Following Sunday’s narrow 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy told reporters that Rodgers remained the team’s quarterback.
However, after back-to-back defeats, the coaching staff decided a change was necessary to spark the offense. Rodgers did not appear on Tuesday’s official injury report, confirming that his removal from the lineup is purely a performance-based coaching decision rather than a health issue.
Struggles force a change
At 42 years old and playing in what he has stated will be his final NFL season, Rodgers has struggled to find rhythm. Although Pittsburgh holds a 6-4 record in the AFC playoff race, Rodgers has posted a career-low 86.6 passer rating and absorbed 31 sacks this year.
During the team’s recent two-game skid, he averaged just 5.9 yards per pass attempt.
Rudolph steps into the spotlight
Rudolph, 31, brings familiarity to the huddle, having started 19 games across his seven NFL seasons.
Steelers fans remember his late-season surge in 2023 when he won three straight starts to push Pittsburgh into the postseason. He will now try to replicate that magic on a short week against Denver.