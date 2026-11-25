No. 1 South Carolina made a massive statement on the national stage, defeating rival UConn 65-56 behind a career-defining performance from Tessa Johnson.
Tessa Johnson takes over the spotlight
From the opening tip, South Carolina set a physical tone but it was Tessa Johnson who stole the show. The standout guard scored a game-high 32 points, slicing through the UConn defense with effortless jumpers and aggressive drives to the basket.
Whenever the Huskies threatened to build momentum, Johnson answered with a clutch shot to silence the comeback attempt.
Stifling defense shuts down UConn
While Johnson carried the offensive load, Dawn Staley’s trademark defense proved to be the ultimate difference-maker. The Gamecocks locked down the paint, forcing UConn into difficult perimeter shots and costly turnovers throughout all four quarters.
South Carolina’s relentless rebounding prevented the Huskies from getting second-chance points, allowing the top-ranked squad to maintain control of the scoreboard from start to finish.
What this win means moving forward
For UConn, the loss highlights areas needing adjustment against elite, physical frontcourts as the season progresses. Meanwhile, South Carolina continues to prove why they sit comfortably atop the national rankings.
With Tessa Johnson playing at an All-American level and the team’s defense firing on all cylinders, the Gamecocks look every bit like a championship favorite once again.