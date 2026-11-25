Kylie Jenner has offered fans an exclusive glimpse of "the cutest girl" in her latest social media post.
On Tuesday, November 24, the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to her Instagram account to surprise fans with new sizzling photos of her with sister Kendall Jenner with an adorable claim.
Sharing two bikini-clad photos of her with the Tequila - 818 founder from a yacht during their exotic getaway to the Bahamas, Kylie called her sister the "cutest girl in the whole world".
The post garnered quickly garnered thousands of hearts from Kylie's Instagram fans.
While Kendall called her sister "my perfect lady" as she responded to the Kylie's sweet claim.