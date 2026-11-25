Zendaya long-term stylist Law Roach has seemingly hit back at Tyra Banks' claim that she gave him a chance in the industry.
The 48-year-old was seen wearing a white T-shirt that read "Made By Tyra" while walking around New York City on Monday, November 23.
Roach's cheeky appearance came after Banks told Entertainment Tonight on November 12 that she had not talked to the stylist since their time together as judges on season 22 of Project Runway, where Roach served as a permanent judge, while the supermodel was a recurring judge.
What did Tyra Banks say about Law Roach?
"But I see him talking. In every interview, he's got something to say about Ms. Banks,” she said. "I see you, boo."
"I gave you that voice," she added. "I was the first person to put you on TV and told you that you were a star."
Banks notably cast Roach as a judge on America's Next Top Model in 2016.
The internet reacts to Law Roach's T-shirt
Roach paired the shirt with a long taupe coat, navy trousers and tan slip-on shoes. He accessorised the outfit with tinted sunglasses and a navy leather top-handle Birkin.
Reacting to his outfit, netizens flooded the comment section, as one user noted, "This is the level of petty I aspire to."
"Put this in the Louvre," exclaimed another fan.
A third comment read, "He's so funny for this and I’m glad I know the backstory."
"The divas are fightinggggggg," said a fourth user.
Bad blood between Law Roach and Tyra Banks
Roach and Banks got into an argument during Project Runway's August 6 episode, as they disagreed on the contestant who should win a challenge.
At one point, Roach told Banks that she was "overstepping"; however, Banks told Roach that he was overstepping and "over-talking everybody".
Their tense talk made a mark on the season. However, when the season wrapped, Roach said there was "no Tyra situation at all".