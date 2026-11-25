Kate Middleton has reportedly reacted very strongly to yet another "terrifying" security breach at one of her favourite family homes.
In a shocking turn of events on Monday, November 23, Kate and William's country retreat Anmer Hall's security was compromised after two burglars broke in at 6:00PM - when the Wales family was not there.
As per The Sun's report on Tuesday, two Albanian men were arrested - who breached the security of William and Kate's holiday home not knowing if was a crown estate.
Just two days after the incident occured, inside sources have lifted the curtain on Kate's true feelings, noting that it has been "very jarring."
“For her it’s always been synonymous with peace and tranquility, so the fact it’s now at the centre of a terrifying security scare is deeply unsettling and extremely hard to process,” an insider told Woman's Day.
They went on to share, "Of course everyone is upset but Kate has definitely taken it the hardest."
"Needless to say, she and William will do whatever it takes to keep themselves and the children safe moving forward, even if it means a radical review or revamp of their security," added the source.