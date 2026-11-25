Louisiana State University is fighting to keep its spot in the Southeastern Conference after league officials scheduled a high-stakes vote to potentially expel the founding member.
The crisis escalated this week when the SEC updated its federal lawsuit against the university citing repeated violations of conference eligibility rules.
The eligiblity dispute
The legal battle centers on LSU’s decision to play former professional players. While SEC rules ban athletes with prior pro experience from returning to college sports, LSU basketball coach Will Wade played former NBA G Leaguer RJ Luis Jr. in a November 18 game after a state judge blocked league penalties.
Although LSU President Wade Rousse benched Luis the next day, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey argued the university broke earlier promises to follow league policies.
Courtroom clash and December vote
Because Louisiana courts barred the conference from issuing standard fines or suspensions, SEC leaders turned to federal court and revived the threat of termination. This marks the second time this fall the league has weighed kicking out the Tigers, following a similar football roster dispute in September.
What happens next
On November 25, LSU filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit, claiming immunity and arguing the issue is over since Luis is off the roster.
Still, SEC presidents and chancellors plan to meet on December 3 to formally vote on LSU’s conference future.