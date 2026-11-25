Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, has teamed up with King Charles' Highgrove estate for a project close to his heart.
The 39-year-old, who founded dog food company James & Ella in 2019, is launching a new range of dog treats inspired by his late spaniel Ella in collaboration with Highgrove.
"Dogs and gardens have given me some of my happiest moments, and both can help with our mental health too, so launching these treats with Highgrove feels like a perfect fit," said James, whose relationship with Ella inspired both the brand and a book, Meet Ella: the Dog Who Saved My Life.
In the 2023 memoir, James revealed the pivotal role Ella played while he was navigating severe depression and ADD.
The surprising collaboration was announced over a month after James announced the death of his beloved 16-year-old black cocker spaniel named Zulu.
In his emotional tribute, he penned, "Sleep well, my darling Zulu. I'm going to miss you terribly."
Moreover, James will also appear in his sister's upcoming documentary titled Heal, which will follow Kate's cancer journey and will include footage of the future Queen taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge.
All proceeds from the sale of Country Game Freeze-Dried Dog Treats will go to the King's Foundation, the King's charity which acts as the custodian of Highgrove Gardens on the estate.