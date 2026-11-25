Ezra Frech, two-time Paralympics gold medallist, made history after winning season 35 of Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Daniella Karagach.
The 21-year-old secured the win after a dramatic incident during the finale, where he lost his prosthetic mid-dance and made a surprising recovery during the dance.
Frech, who was born with congenital limb differences and has used a prosthetic leg since he was a toddler, began the freestyle to Linkin Park's Numb without his prosthetic. The choreography was designed to celebrate differences and included wheelchair dancers.
After starting the performance without his prosthetic, Frech disappeared momentarily behind a screen to quickly attach his prosthetic so he could finish his dance with Karagach; however, he could tell something was wrong as soon as he reappeared on stage.
"I knew it wasn't on right," he told Extra right after the three-hour finale. "I haven't watched the video back, but you can see I'm fidgeting with it as I was running up."
His leg came off mid-performance and the pair continued to dance. As he and Karagach danced, she did not even see that Frech's prosthetic had fallen off at first. But as soon as she saw it on the dance floor, she told Extra she yelled, "Put on your leg!"
"I heard that immediately," Frech recalled. "I don't even know what happened. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. I need to watch it back."
Karagach informed Frech that he managed to lift her in the air, as she exclaimed, "You literally did a lift on one leg, with my whole body weight. You did our lift on one leg, Ezra." Laughing, he replied, "I literally don't even know what happened."